FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore will be wearing a special pair of cleats this weekend as New England take on the Los Angeles Chargers.

The cleats feature a letter to Gilmore’s 5-year-old son, Sebastian, because the boy recently asked his father, “What does Black Lives Matter mean?”

The letter to his son begins, “Dear Bash, I know you’re only five years old but by the time you’re able to fully understand the words on this page, I hope you don’t have to experience the ugly truth within my answer to your innocent question. I pray that it gets better very soon so you and Gisele (Gilmore’s daughter) don’t have to experience this. I hope you know your mom and I will always be here to love you, guide you, and protect you to the best of our ability.”

It goes on saying, “Why do people keep saying Black Lives Matter? Because they do son.”

The images of the cleats were handmade by Miami-based artist Marcus Rivero, mimicking Gilmore’s handwriting and Sebastian’s drawings.

The cleats are part of the NFL’s “My Cause My Cleats” campaign, where players are encouraged to show selected causes and organizations that are important to them.

“It meant a lot to me, you know, my son, he asks a lot of questions; he’s very observant, so I feel like we have to set a good example for our kids to have the adult, tough conversations,” Gilmore said.

He went on to finish the letter by writing, “We say Black Lives Matter as a reminder that we are still here through the challenges, and to give attention to the violence experienced by our Black brothers and sisters. We matter. We are teachers, professional athletes, fathers, businessmen, lawyers, doctors, and garbage truck drivers. Bash, you too will make the world go round. I pray for a day that you say those words in pure joy and free from sadness. Black Lives Matter. Your Hero, Daddy.”

