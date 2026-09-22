The New England Patriots will be without starting right guard Mike Onwenu for at least the next four weeks after he was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury on Tuesday.

New England signed punter Mitch Wishnowsky to fill Onwenu’s spot on the 53-man roster.

Onwenu left late in the first quarter of the Patriots’ 20-3 win over Pittsburgh after having his right ankle rolled up on by T.J. Watt as he assisted on a sack of Drake Maye. The TV replay showed a gruesome twisting of the ankle. Onwenu got up on his own power, but had to hop to a waiting cart.

Onwenu was replaced by veteran Greg Van Roten, who was signed in August. Van Roten started 17 games each of the past three seasons during stints with the Raiders and Giants.

Wishnowsky was promoted from the practice squad last week and handled punting duties in the win over the Steelers. It was his second straight game being promoted. He is serving as the team’s primary punter with Bryce Baringer on IR.

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