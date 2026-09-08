FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots star cornerback Christian Gonzalez reached a deal, agreeing to a record-setting $135 million contract extension.

Gonzalez is now the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL and the highest-paid player in franchise history. He tried to keep any negotiations on the deal quiet and let his agents handle it, but as the season grew closer, frustrations started to creep in.

The news comes one day before the Patriots’ season is set to begin in Seattle against the Seahawks for a Super Bowl rematch.

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