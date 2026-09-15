BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Celtics introduced a pair of new players Tuesday, showcasing their new roster centered around Jayson Tatum. The two long-respected NBA veterans have come on board as complementary pieces searching for their first Championship.

Paul George and Mike Conley Jr. were all smiles at their introductory press conference, joined by Head Coach Joe Mazzulla and President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens.

The 36-year-old George was the key return in the still-polarizing Jaylen Brown trade in July, and said he can forgive fans who aren’t exactly excited to have him.

“Listen, I understand the circumstances, I understand how huge JB was, not only for the organization, but here in the city. So I didn’t take it personal,” George said. “To be honest, it’s fair, you know, but just one foot in front of the other. Hopefully we start this year, hopefully they understand this is a new team.”

The former Philadelphia 76ers forward also said he is well-aware of where he falls in the pecking order.

“We have a superstar, and that’s JT. I’m not here to, you know, necessarily steal the shine or try to reinvent who I am,” George said. “I’m here to help JT, and he’s the guy.”

Conley, who signed a one-year deal with the Celtics on July 7, comes on board as a respected veteran guard who is jumping at the chance to chase a ring with a legacy NBA franchise.

“The culture here in Boston speaks for itself. The Championships, the banners, the fanbase, it encompasses all that,” Conley said. “Do what I can to help, you know. Try to get that goal of a Championship, which would be my first opportunity to try to do that. So just wanted to try to do it here.”

Stevens has taken plenty of heat for how he built the 2026 Celtics, but despite the skepticism, said he feels confident in the team he has assembled.

“I will say this, and these guys have both mentioned it, I really like this group. I really think this group will be good,” Stevens said. “I know how excited they are about it, and we’re looking forward to getting started.”

Mitchell Robinson was also supposed to be introduced alongside George and Conley Tuesday, but the free agent acquisition was a late scratch due to a personal matter.

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