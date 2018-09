NEW YORK (AP) — The start of the New York Yankees game against the Boston Red Sox has been pushed back to 7:05 p.m.

The Yankees announced the change Tuesday because rain is forecast throughout the afternoon. The game was originally scheduled for a 1:05 p.m. start.

Gates will open to fans with tickets at 5:30 p.m.

