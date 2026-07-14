BOSTON (WHDH) -

The Boston Red Sox have acquired designated hitter (DH) Jahmai Jones from the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday in exchange for a player to be named later, according to the team.

Jones, 28, is batting .137 in 57 games for Detroit with two homers and seven runs batted in (RBIs) this season. He was designated for assignment by Detroit on July 9.

Jones is coming off a solid season in 2025, where he batted .287 with seven homers and 23 RBIs in 72 games.

To make room for Jones, the Sox sent down Nate Eaton to AAA Worcester.

Eaton played in 14 games this season for Boston, batting .125 with four hits and one homer in 32 plate appearances.

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