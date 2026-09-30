BOSTON (WHDH) - Red Sox fans woke up with mixed emotions Tuesday, still reeling from a brutal 9-0 loss to their rival New York Yankees in AL Wild Card Series game one, while also holding onto hope the team can come out with a win in the do-or-die game two.

Some fans were amped up around Fenway Park, explaining the second game will end with a much different outcome. The Red Sox have their backs against the wall, but one fan said it’s not over until it’s over.

“Push that wall back, make some space! We got this. We got it,” said Luis Marin, a Red Sox fan.

The Sox have been in many must-win scenarios over their history, so fans don’t have any hands on the panic buttons.

“It’s not over ’till it’s over, like in 2004. I had faith, and they came back after a 3-0 loss right? Then they went all the way and won it,” another fan said.

Fans said this team has proven all season when things look challenging, they will find a way to win, and tonight they’re confident will be no different.

“It’s just game one. We got a couple more games, you know. Obviously if we lose tonight, panic is in full effect but I think we got it, seriously. So let’s go. We need all the energy of the city, you know? Full forward effort, let’s go. We got this,” Marin said.

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