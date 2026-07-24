Toronto Blue Jays (47-56, fifth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (52-49, third in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Trey Yesavage (4-5, 3.78 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Red Sox: Patrick Sandoval (0-0, 4.82 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox -128, Blue Jays +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday to open a three-game series.

Boston has a 52-49 record overall and a 23-28 record at home. The Red Sox are 38-9 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Toronto is 47-56 overall and 21-26 on the road. The Blue Jays have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .241.

The matchup Friday is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Blue Jays have a 5-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilyer Abreu has 21 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 50 RBIs while hitting .261 for the Red Sox. Caleb Durbin is 12 for 37 with a home run over the past 10 games.

Ernie Clement has 23 doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Blue Jays. Nathan Lukes is 10 for 34 with a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 9-1, .247 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Blue Jays: 3-7, .210 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Marcelo Mayer: 10-Day IL (forearm), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (abdomen), Roman Anthony: 60-Day IL (wrist), Connelly Early: 15-Day IL (elbow), Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-Day IL (forearm), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (groin), Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (wrist), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Addison Barger: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Corbin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jonatan Clase: 10-Day IL (foot), Lenyn Sosa: 10-Day IL (wrist), Yimi Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (back), Jesus Sanchez: 10-Day IL (ankle), Joe Mantiply: 60-Day IL (knee), Jose Berrios: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cody Ponce: 60-Day IL (knee), Anthony Santander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bowden Francis: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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