BOSTON (WHDH) - The Red Sox series finale against the Chicago Cubs will be relocated to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, Major League Baseball announced Friday.

The new game, which was originially set for 7:15 p.m. on September 25 at Fenway Park, will now be played at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday, September 26 at the home of the Tampa Bay Rays.

MLB said the change was made in consultation with the Red Sox and the Cubs due to the forecast of a major nor’easter expected to bring heavy rain, high winds, and potential flooding to the New England region over the weekend.

Tickets purchased directly from the Red Sox will be automatically refunded back to the original payment. The ticket will hold no cash value. Refunds will be completed within 7 days, according to MLB.

Both teams are set to travel to Florida Friday night.

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