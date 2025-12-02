BOSTON (WHDH) - Red Sox players and staff are bringing warmth and cheer to patients at Boston-area hospitals and local nonprofits this week as part of their annual holiday caravan.

Players spend two days volunteering, meeting with patients, and learning more about the work done in the organizations and hospital programs.

Their first stop was the “Wonderfund” to help out with the nonprofits’ holiday gift drive.

“We are going to distribute donated holiday gifts to 30,000 kids in every city and town in Massachusetts,” said Lauren Baker, the Founder and CEO of Wonderfund.

Red Sox players and coaches said giving back during this time of year to those in need is priceless.

“It’s great,” said Red Sox Infielder Nick Sogard. “I think whenever you can do something to help out especially around the holidays, it’s a great thing, and a great day.”

“Kids are what make the holidays,” said former Red Sox star catcher and current Game Planning Coordinator Jason Varitek. “This has an opportunity to reach other kids, children, even families that are in need, so it’s awesome.”

Players said helping the community also makes for a great team bonding experience during the off season.

“It’s for a great cause, and get to be back with the guys a little bit, so it’s an incredible experience to be a part of,” said Red Sox Pitcher Payton Tolle.

The holiday caravan will continue through Wednesday.

