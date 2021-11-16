Red Sox owner John Henry is reportedly looking to get into the NHL — but not in Boston.

The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that Henry’s Fenway Sports Group is in talks to buy the Pittsburgh Penguins, with a deal potentially set by Thursday. The Penguins were valued at $650 million in 2020, according to Forbes magazine.

Besides the Red Sox, Fenway Sports Group also owns the Liverpool soccer team and Rausch Fenway Racing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)