BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins kick off their season Tuesday at TD Garden against the New York Rangers, and second-year Head Coach Marco Sturm is looking for a deeper playoff run than last year’s first-round exit.

“It was already a good feeling yesterday, I feel like coming back here, getting to practice here at the Garden, getting used to the rink again, the ice, the light, it’s good. It’s a good feeling. I think we’re all ready for this moment, and we will be ready,” Sturm said.

The Bruins head into this year led by All-Star David Pastrnak, who now dons a ‘C’ on his chest as the 28th captain of the team.

“The one message I gave him, I don’t want him to be somebody else. He’s got to be David, as we know he’s got a little bit more on his shoulder, but on the ice we want to leave him, and we want to let him play, ” Sturm said.

The Bruins did not make any massive changes in the offseason, but they did bring in JJ Peterka, who will be on the first line, and Defenseman Will Borgen, who is in the top pairing with Charlie McAvoy suspended for six games for a slash against the Buffalo Sabres in the playoffs.

“Excitement, nerves, it’s always a little nervous first game of the year. Settle in after the first shift. No it’s fun, it will be a good time,” Borgen said.

The Bruins wanted and needed more firepower on offense, so JJ Peterka will be one to watch on the first line. The third line is highlighted by highly-touted rookie James Hagens, who Sturm said will also be one to watch.

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