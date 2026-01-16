FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Football experts from around the league have said the New England Patriots will have to play a nearly perfect game to beat the Texans and their tough defense in the Divisional Round this Sunday.

The Texans’ defense has allowed the fewest yards in the AFC, and is likely to be the toughest team the 2025 Patriots have faced.

When 7NEWS asked Head Coach Mike Vrabel about the need for perfection, he said it’s not exactly their end goal.

“No we want to try to be as precise as possible,” said Vrabel. “We haven’t talked one time about being perfect since I’ve been here. We’re aiming for success and not perfection, nobody’s going to be perfect. We’re going to need to be precise.”

The Patriots’ defense is also among the league’s best at stopping offenses. Players said Friday they don’t feel extra pressure in the upcoming biggest game of the season so far.

“At the end of the day we’re not going to even face their defense, I’m going to be going up against their offense. So I’m sure Drake Maye and the boys will do a great job formulating a plan this week,” said Patriots Linebacker Robert Spillane.

Maye will be sure to be studying his playbook, and he’ll be ready to throw passes on a frigid January Sunday. His targets said they will be ready, too.

“I think that pressure is preparation, you know, I feel like when you prepare and you do all of those little things that pressure goes down. Obviously they’re a great defense, a good team, so just continuing to kind of do what we’re supposed to do,” said Patriots Wide Receiver Efton Chism.

“We know how critical taking care of the football is every game, especially against a team that’s plus 16 in the turnover margin. I’ve never once said that we have to be perfect in anything,” said Vrabel.

