BOSTON (WHDH) - One of the most highly anticipated matchups of the NBA season is happening Tuesday night – the Boston Celtics will be in Philadelphia to take on the 76ers. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will square off for the first time since this summer’s blockbuster trade that sent Brown to Philadelphia, in exchange for Paul George and several draft picks.

At the beginning of the season, Tatum and Brown did their best to diffuse the perceived tension between them.

“I don’t have any animosity or beef or ill will towards him,” Tatum said of Brown.

However, Brown also stoked the flames and left open the possibility the two former teammates may not be on the best of terms.

“That’s what it is, there’s no beef. It should never ever be that, it’s just basketball. We’re both blessed,” Brown said. “You know, Jayson comes from a wonderful family, we’ve accomplished some great things, he’s a hell of a basketball player. He’s got a great P.R. team – there’s no beef, you know, might be a little lamb chops and some gravy, you know, I mean, he should stay ready at all times.”

Tatum and Brown teamed up to lead the Celtics to nine-straight playoff appearances, five Eastern Conference Finals, and two NBA Finals. Their remarkable run was punctuated by the storied franchise’s 18th Championship in 2024.

Celtics Point Guard Payton Pritchard said he’s looking forward to facing his former mentor in Brown.

“Definitely had a lot of good memories with JB. Obviously he was there from the moment I got drafted, and we had a good, competitive battle. He pushed me to get better, so definitely appreciative of that,” Pritchard said.

Paul George, the Celtics newest forward, said he expects Tatum and the team to tune out the noise and focus on the task at hand.

“You know JT, he’s locked in. He’s as professional as they come of preparing for a game. He’s been playing at an MVP level, and I think he’s taking it as, you know, another game on the schedule,” George said.

Meanwhile, Celtics fans say they are eager to see one of the greatest duos in Boston sports history take the court together again.

“If anything, I feel like their face off is going to be legendary,” said Marvens DeClasse, a Celtics fan. “It’s going to be something for the record books, and I’m really excited to see how that turns out.”

Many are also intrigued to see if they’ll be friends or foes on the court.

“I think its going to be a great game, it’s going to be a battle. I can’t wait to see what’s going to happen on the court for sure,” said Louis Salcedo, a Celtics fan. “I hope they zoom in on that cause I really want to see, you know, just a little behind the scenes what’s going on.”

Despite Brown’s impact on the franchise over the years, Celtics fans say they’re staying loyal to Boston.

“There’s definitely some good blows that are going to be thrown on both sides,” said Joe Bedran, another fan. “I feel like each of them is an amazing player in and of their own right, and let’s just wait and see. I’m obviously rooting for the Celtics, but we’ll see who comes out on top.”

The Celtics and 76ers are currently the top two teams in the conference, separated by just a half-game. The game begins at 8 p.m.

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