Texans star JJ Watt to pay for funerals of Texas shooting victims

Houston Texans star JJ Watt will pay for the funerals of the 10 victims who lost their lives in the school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas, according to reports.

The Texans confirmed to ESPN that Watt has offered to pay for the funerals of the victims shot just 30 miles from Houston.

The star defensive end has played a large role in the community since being drafted by Houston. Watt raised more than $35 million for Hurricane Harvey relief after the area was devastated by the storm.

The Texans released a statement Friday:

Statement from the Houston Texans regarding the tragic events at Santa Fe High School. pic.twitter.com/JM1Gg16CRu — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 18, 2018

