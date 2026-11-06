FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots Running Back Treveyon Henderson provided an update Thursday on the health issues he’s experiencing that he says sent him to the hospital and have kept him sidelined since October.

In a statement posted to social media, Henderson wrote in part, “Recently, I experienced an unexpected and unusual medical emergency involving a series of unexplained neurological symptoms that required hospitalization for several days. During that time, I underwent extensive medical testing and evaluation. While the results of my comprehensive medical testing have come back positive and reassuring, the cause of this remains unknown and unexplainable.

I will continue working closely with specialists and physical therapists to focus on my recovery, as these symptoms have affected my strength, coordination, and some of my physical functions. I am committed to doing everything necessary to return to full health. My health and long-term well-being remain my foremost priorities…

My wife and I are deeply grateful for family and loved ones, the New England Patriots organization, my agent, my medical team, teammates, and everyone who has offered prayers, encouragement, and support.”

Speaking to the media Friday, Patriots Head Coach Mike Vrabel said his thoughts are with Henderson as he prepares the rest of the team for their next game on Sunday.

“We’ll support him. The best way I know how is just to care for him, listen to him, and do whatever we can to get healthy and get back, and help this football team and do what he loves,” Vrabel said. “I know that he is well-loved and respected on our football team. My support shows up in a lot of different ways, just trying to, you know, make sure that Treveyon’s cared for and that the recovery plan is intact and he’s comfortable with it.”

Members of the team said their thoughts are with their teammate during his recovery.

“Whenever a guy who puts so much work into this, in this team, into football his whole life, is not able to be out there – you know we kind of rally behind him, especially a guy like Tre who is a well-known player throughout the locker room, a great player and person to everybody,” said Patriots Running Back Corey Kiner.

“All of us, our thoughts and prayers are with him. We’re going to try to be there for him through the situation. I know we all love and appreciate him so much, so just praying to God that he’s going to be alright,” said Patriots Wide Receiver Efton Chism.

The 24-year-old Henderson has 52 carries for 203 yards and one touchdown this season.

He has not played with the Patriots since October 22.

The Patriots will suit up again at home Sunday against the Green Bay Packers at 4:25 p.m.

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