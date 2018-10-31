BOSTON (WHDH) - Some lucky fans who ordered Boston Red Sox swag got their items specially delivered by shortstop Xander Bogaerts.

Bogaerts made multiple stops in Brighton to hand out gear from Fanatics to unsuspecting fans.

“I’m a delivery guy this morning,” he said. “They have no idea. No idea.”

After finishing his deliveries and signing autographs, Bogaerts stopped at a retirement home to play cards.

The shortstop will be joining the rest of the Red Sox team for Wednesday’s victory parade.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)