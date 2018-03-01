What’s up with Gronk? Relive his wild, weird week on social media

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Will he or won’t he?

The retirement question has been circling Rob Gronkowski since the final snap of the Super Bowl — a frustrating 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII. After the game, Gronkowski was faced with questions about his future, and he didn’t exactly put them to rest.

In the days and weeks since, speculation has mounted. On Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Gronkowski is expected to return in 2018, a report that no doubt elicited a sigh of relief from Patriots fans.

But just hours after the report came out, Gronkowski posted a cryptic tweet with the hashtag #clueless.

What does it all mean? And what’s up with Gronkowski’s weird week on Twitter? A series of vague tweets has Patriots fans even more puzzled about the star tight end’s plans this season. Take a look at the tweets for yourself, posted below, and see if you think there’s a pattern or a theory.

SATURDAY:

Forseee your own future, control your own temptations, and your destiny will be not just be reached, it will just be starting. — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) February 24, 2018

MONDAY:

There are NO limits!!!!! — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) February 26, 2018

TUESDAY:

It's a team effort with Family and Friends! @MojoRawleyWWE https://t.co/Av1AK5UBe2 — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) February 27, 2018

WEDNESDAY:

