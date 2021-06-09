BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman was hospitalized after getting hit by a foul ball at the Boston Red Sox game on Tuesday night.

The foul ball struck a woman seated in Field Box 11 at Fenway Park during the 7th inning of the game, according to a Red Sox spokesperson.

She was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, where she was treated and released.

The Red Sox went on to lose the game against the Houston Astros, 7-1, ending their five-game winning streak.

