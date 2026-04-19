It’s a good thing the Cs and Bs start their playoff runs today considering the weather won’t be conducive to outdoor activities today! Plenty of time to get cozy indoors and root on the home team(s)!

We’ve already seen the start of showers, mainly across Western & Central MA, and a few drips and drops for the North Shore as well. We’ll be in and out of showers and even some heavy rain throughout the morning and afternoon.

There will be some dry time in between, rounds of rain, but it will be limited, and still dreary. By the end of the day, we can mainly expect 0.25″-0.50″ of rain– not enough to cause flooding concerns.

Actually, some of this rain will be beneficial, considering we’re a bit drier than we should be in parts of the North Shore especially.

As for temperatures, we’ll start out in the mid 40s, and only make it to the upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon.

As for tomorrow– Marathon Monday– it’ll be a raw, spring feel, but great for the runners hitting the pavement! Lows overnight will be in the mid 30s, and by the time the first wave of runners reaches the starting line around 9AM, we’ll be in the neighborhood of 40 degrees. We’ll only get to the upper 40s in the afternoon, with the warmest spots topping out at about 50. On top of that, we’ll see increasing clouds and a stiff northwesterly breeze as well.

While Monday’s rain chances are significantly lower than today’s, we could still see a few spotty showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Rain looks light and short-lived, but something to mention so you’re not caught off guard if you see a few raindrops while you’re watching the runners do their thing. I will say, by the way, for the spectators who aren’t working up a sweat, you’ll want a few layers, or even a heavier jacket if you’re out along the course in the morning.

As for the rest of the week, it’s here and there. Tuesday will still be below-average, temperature-wise. Highs will only be in the low 50s. However, we’ll have plenty of sunshine!

Wednesday we’ll be partly to mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers, but plenty of dry time expected throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

We’ll finally see temperatures climb back to the 60s (above average) by Thursday and Friday. Both days look dry as well!