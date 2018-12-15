Dry Stretch Ends Sunday

Temperatures were 10-15 degrees above average on Saturday. We reached into the low and mid-50s!

Hopefully you enjoyed the weather, cooler air moves in and we go back to average highs in the upper 30s and low 40s on Sunday.

Showers are in the forecast for Sunday, but the steady rain will hold off until late in the afternoon and into the evening.

We could see a spotty shower throughout the morning and then scattered showers late in the afternoon. The steady rain will likely move into the region between 6-8 PM and will continue overnight.

Rain could switch over to light snow Sunday night for areas northwest of 495. If everything lines up perfectly, northern Worcester County and Southern New Hampshire could see a coating to 1″ of snow. Higher elevations have a better chance for see amounts closer to 2″ of snow.

Due to this Wintry Mix, areas in purple are under a Winter Weather Advisory Sunday evening through Monday morning. The precipitation could go from freezing rain to sleet, to light snow Sunday night. The light snow could continue until 5-6 AM Monday morning, making for a slippery commute.