We had a warm start to the day, but temperatures have taken a turn for much of Massachusetts thanks to a back-door cold front sliding across the Bay State.

Easterly winds have helped to bring that cooler air ashore, creating quite a difference in feel for coastal cities.

For example, Logan Airport got well into the 70s today, but has spent the last few hours back in the 50s.

The coast, generally speaking, has seen the most of the cool-down, with widespread temps in the 50s. Inland cities will cool down as the evening goes on, but not as dramatically as the coastline. This trend will continue overnight, with the coast cooling into the 40s/low 50s, while inland cities stay in the mid to upper 50s.

Aside from temperatures, we’re also keeping an eye on the potential for a rumble of thunder late tonight (not far from midnight). That said, with the cooler air from the coast in play, any thunderstorms will likely die pretty quickly as they move east, leaving us with a few drips and drops in the end.

While Thursday looks mainly dry, the temp trend continues, with inland cities warming up into the 70s while coastal cities will get stuck in the 50s and 60s for the most part.

Friday will be cooler, but still above-average this time of year with temperatures largely in the 60s and low 70s. Expect a mostly cloudy sky and a few scattered showers, as well as wind gusts getting into the teens and 20s.

The weekend will be the final hurrah of this above-average stretch, though both weekend days will trend closer to average than the rest of the week. Saturday, highs will hover around 60, while Sunday will be in the upper 50s.

The bigger issue, however, is a stronger cold front that will sweep through the region on Sunday. We’ll have showers along the front, and then a blast of cooler air afterward.

That means Marathon Monday will have a significantly different feel. Highs will only be in the upper 40s and it will be breezy!

Maybe not such a bad thing for the runners, but the spectators will want to layer up before heading out to the race course.