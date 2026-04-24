Happy Friday! It may not have been as warm as Thursday was, but the overall less-windy trend made it a similar-feeling end of the workweek considering the sunshine!

Overnight, we’ll stay mostly clear to partly cloudy, and a touch chilly as well. Temperatures will be largely in the mid 30s as we wake up on Saturday morning. Overall Saturday, and the weekend in general, are turning out to be dry and decent enough for this time of year.

In fact, this weekend AND Monday are a game of “shoulda, coulda, woulda” for the atmosphere. This is because an area of low pressure cruising through the Great Lakes region could have impacted us over the weekend/Monday, and would have brought clouds and rain if that were the case. However, a large area of high pressure will essentially nudge low pressure off to the southeast, keeping it out of our hair and leaving us mainly dry! The only exception is the potential for a shower for the South Coast, Cape & Islands on Sunday and Monday.

With that area of low pressure moving south of us, through the Mid-Atlantic states, we will see some high clouds filtering in on Saturday. Otherwise, temperatures will remain cool, with the coast in the upper 40s and inland areas in the low 50s.

Clouds decrease throughout the morning and afternoon on Sunday as this storm cruises along. The afternoon will bring a mix of sun & clouds, and temperatures near 50 along the coast while inland cities will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Monday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the neighborhood of 60 degrees. Tuesday will be slightly cloudier, but temperatures remain similar.

Our next solid chance of rain isn’t until Wednesday– Wednesday evening to be specific, where we could see a few showers during the second half of the day. Thursday looks soggier, with showers and some periods of rain.