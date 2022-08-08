The extreme heat is back for another day but the good news is there’s an end in sight. We’ll have the heat around for today and Tuesday and then it’s swept out of here for the second half of the week, though the humidity will linger for a few more days. The heat advisory has been extended through Tuesday for feels like temperatures in the triple digits.

If it seems like this round of heat is worse than the heat wave we had in July, you’re right. For hottest temperatures this summer, the August temperatures have pushed all of the July temperatures off of the list except for that one 100° day.

Air temperatures both today and tomorrow could still make the list. High temperatures will climb well into the 90s Monday and Tuesday but there’s relief by Wednesday. Temperatures for the second half of the week will fall back to near 80° but it will take a few extra days to work the humidity out.