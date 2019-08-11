Another Nice Day Monday, Storms Tuesday

7Weather- We start the week with warmer weather on Monday, and then rain chances increase on Tuesday.

MONDAY:

Monday morning will still feel fresh with temperatures in the low 60s. The afternoon is warmer compared to temps we had this weekend.

Most towns will reach into the mid and upper 80s. The Cape and the Islands are in the low 80s.

The day starts sunny, and then the rest of the day has a mix of sun and clouds.

TUESDAY:

It will feel muggy on Tuesday. The day starts close to 70º with partly cloudy skies.

Clouds increase throughout the day, and we start to see a few storms pop-up in the afternoon, as a cold front start to move into the area.

A second weather maker moves in Tuesday night, potentially bringing in a soaking rain.

This system will move through south of us, and offshore… meaning the best chance for rain will be for SE Mass and the Cape.