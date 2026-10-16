It’s no secret – it’s been a gray day, and a soggy one for many as well. We’re not done with the rain either, as the second half of this system makes its way into Southern New England.

A cold front will drive our second round of rain, and it’s a relatively strong one as well.

Expect showers and downpours along the front in central Massachusetts not long after sunset (roughly 6PM), continuing east through roughly 10 PM.

We could also hear a rumble of thunder during this time, and experience some gusty winds as well.

The front stalls for a second, bringing us a few spotty showers overnight, but more so some early morning showers to areas southeast of I-95. Keep that in mind if you’re on the South Shore and wanted to get up and out early tomorrow morning.

That said, showers fade, even there, as we head through the morning, and by the early afternoon, even the clouds start to break (the general trend is, the farther west you are, the sooner you lose the rain and clouds).

Despite the departing rain and clouds, the second half of our Saturday is still going to be a bit rough and tumble. Just like in life, transitional periods in the weather can be a little turbulent. In this case, the transition is from a mild, wet airmass to a dry, cold one, and the turbulence is in the form of wind.

We’ll have strong, northwesterly winds Saturday with gusts in the 20s and 30s.

With that air being colder as well, temperatures will only top out in the upper 40s/low 50s despite the late-day sunshine. If you’re heading out to do just about anything, including checking out the Head of the Charles, make sure you’re prepared for a late-November feel!

Sunday is much calmer, though not much warmer. In fact, if you’re up early enough, you’ll be waking up to downright cold lows in the 20s and 30s! Waaaay below average for this time of year!

We’ll be mostly sunny and the wind won’t be much of a factor. Temperatures, however, will only be in the low to mid 50s. If you’re headed to the Pats-Jets game at Gillette, bring the shades and a jacket!

Monday and Tuesday temperatures rebound a bit. We’ll be in the low 60s and mainly sunny both days!