A little bit of late summer showed back up yesterday with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s, warmest southwest and south of Boston, where sunshine held on the longest.



Today, we’re back to standard October levels with temperatures running the lower 60s. It’ll be a mostly sunny day with a bit of a northerly breeze, offering a very nice, classic mid-October day overall.

Temps this evening slide back quickly into the upper 30s and low 40s just after midnight. However, these numbers start to rise predawn as clouds move in and showers start around daybreak tomorrow.

Tomorrow morning looks unsettled with showers moving through as a warm front moves in.

Once the front lifts through, we’ll catch some dry breaks in the afternoon as it’ll be mild and muggy with temps in the 65-70 range and dew points rising up into the mid 60s. Out ahead of a cold front that moves through overnight, we’ll likely catch another round of late-day/evening showers and embedded thunder. Temps stay warm through the evening and then drop late overnight.

The cold front is slow to exit Southeast Mass, so I’d expect some early morning showers there to start Saturday, before kicking offshore mid to late morning. Overall, Saturday is a mainly dry day with a gusty wind. That breeze will add a chill for sure with temps only running in the mid 40s in the Worcester Hills to low 50s near the coast.

Sunday morning is cold with low in the upper 20s to mid 30s for many. Sunday afternoon is better with highs in the mid 50s and lighter winds compared to Saturday. All and all, not a bad Fall weekend, just a little on the chilly side.



Seasonable air and dry air starts next week.