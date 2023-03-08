A bit of a chill is in the air to start the day with a busy breeze out of the northwest. Morning temps start off near 30 with wind chills in the teens and 20s with a northwest wind gusting 20-30mph. The breeze continues through the day and expected highs run up into the low to mid 40s. Expect more clouds than sun today.

Tomorrow, the forecast will be similar with highs again in the 40s. While most of the time is dry today and tomorrow, a spot flurry/sprinkle or brief shower is possible from time to time this afternoon and tomorrow, especially across eastern Mass.

Friday looks good with morning sun to increasing afternoon clouds. Lighter winds and high in the upper 40s.



The weekend forecast will be seasonably chilly, but spared from a major storm. While we’ll catch a few spotty showers Saturday, the bulk of the ocean storm south of us will be far enough to the south to avoid a major impact here. Sunday looks like the pick of the weekend as it’ll be dry and a bit brighter.

Another storm takes a run at us Monday afternoon – Tuesday. That one has the potential to deliver rain/snow and wind. We’ll keep an eye on that.