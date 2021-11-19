While the timing of the rain overnight and early this morning blocked our view of most of the lunar eclipse, at least the timing was good for errands we need to run or for the morning commute. With the wet tapering off early this morning, we dry out as winds pick up. We also cool off. In fact, this afternoon will run 20-25 degrees colder than yesterday. Winds gust 25-35mph too.





The weekend is cool and dry with the brightest skies Saturday. Sunday clouds over in the afternoon as patchy drizzle and showers start to break out near day’s end. We’ll catch showers and gusty winds Sunday night and Monday.

Tuesday and Wednesday do look chilly and breezy, but also mainly dry with highs in the upper 30s to near 40. Should work out well for the holiday travel. Thanksgiving looks solid too, mid to upper 40s with some sun.