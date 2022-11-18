The switch flipped last weekend as temps dropped by Sunday and our warm November to that point, had ended. As the chillier pattern goes on, much of the upcoming 7 day forecast features below average temperatures. With that said, most of the 7 days forecast is also rain/snow free, allowing for good travel weather right through Thanksgiving Day.



Today, highs max out in the low to mid 40s, a smidge below yesterday temps. Winds will also be a smidge below yesterday, gusting to 20-25mph. Yes, still a chilly breeze, but not quite as strong.

While at first glance the two weekend days looks similar, I’d pick Saturday as the better outdoor day, as temps will be a few degrees higher than Sunday, and the wind speeds will be quite a bit lower than Sunday. There will still be a breeze gusting to 20mph Saturday, but Sunday, those gusts run 30-40mph! Chilly and windy for the Pats game, but mainly dry aside from a stray snow shower or flurry.



Early next week starts cool with highs still in the 40s. Wednesday looks nice and seasonable with temps near 50, before fading back into the upper 30s for Thanksgiving. We’re dry right through Thanksgiving, allow for good travel weather then.

Either late next Friday or Saturday features the next chance for any widespread rain/snow.