Cold, Fairly Quiet Weekend

Unlike this week, the weekend looks pretty quiet. So we’ll keep this short and sweet.

Skies cleared late today and winds calmed down. Clear skies + calm winds + a fresh, deep snowpack = a really cold night. Many of us away from the water’s edge will dip into the single digits tonight.

Despite the cold start, we’ll rebound nicely. Temperatures will be below average, yes. And it will be cold if you don’t dress for it. But we’ll have sunshine and light winds so temperatures near 30 is totally bearable. It is December after all. Sunday will bring extra cloud cover and the chance of some snowflakes and light rain drops in the evening on Sunday. All of the daylight hours look dry so all-in-all we’ll call the weekend a win.

After getting a foot of snow this week, many asking if we’ll have a White Christmas. These are the HISTORICAL chances. Typically it’s about a 30-40% chance in Boston and about a 50% chance in Worcester. That said, I think odds are certainly in our favor this year as most of the upcoming week will keep high temperatures near 40 degrees.

An official White Christmas, by the way, is 1″ of snow on the ground at 7am on Christmas morning.