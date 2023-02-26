After a mild start to 2023, winter weather is finally back in the forecast, with a few storm systems on the way this week looking to produce some winter weather.

Today we can expect some snow showers across the area but this is due to a fast-moving clipper system that’s not expected to produce much snow.

After a break Monday, a bigger storm system will head into New England, with more significant snow accumulation expected.

Here's the latest snowfall forecast for Tuesday's system. The heaviest snow should fall in the morning, tapers off late Tuesday. Highest amounts are expected for the Worcester Hills, lowest on the Cape & Nantucket. pic.twitter.com/06AfTPOOa0 — A.J. Waterman (@AJWxMan) February 26, 2023

As of now it looks like the Tuesday morning commute will be most affected by the upcoming storm, with snow-covered roads a likelihood.

After another break on Wednesday, 2 more storm system are set to move in for Thursday and Friday, on likely to bring rain and the other could bring more snow.

Stay tuned to the latest forecast as these storm systems move through the region.