An early morning chill will fade fast today as temps go from the 40s and 50s, right back into the 70s and lower 80s. Warmest temps this afternoon run northwest of Boston with coolest temps along the south coast. Dew points creep up too, allowing for a bit of a muggier feel to the air this afternoon.



It’ll be warm and a bit muggy Thursday with a few spotty afternoon showers. A better chance for showers moves in Thursday night.

After a few early morning showers across Southeast Mass, wet weather is out of here early Friday as some sun returns and we lower the humidity through the day. Friday afternoon and Saturday look dry. Saturday will be cooler with highs in the 60s.

We’ll watch to see if a batch of showers makes its way in here around Sunday. Early next week looks cool as well with 60s for much of the forecast.