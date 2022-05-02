What a Sunday we had! Low humidity, sunshine and temps near 70 away from the coast. Unfortunately, that weather didn’t have much staying power as cooler air, and showers move back in.



We start dry today with some early morning sun, but the clouds win out mid to late morning as some spotty light showers and sprinkles move in. Highs near 60 around midday. Showers/drizzle become more widespread late this afternoon and this evening, allowing for a damp and dreary feeling if you’re heading out to dinner. Drizzle continues overnight, into early tomorrow morning. By tomorrow afternoon, it’ll be dry with clouds and breaks of sun, but a cool day overall with highs in the 50s.







Wednesday looks wet, 50s. With that said, rain tapers off just in time for the Sox game. Thursday looks great, sunshine and near 70.





Friday-Weekend. Forecast hinges on where an area of low pressure cuts off and stalls. At the moment, it appears the highest risk of rain is late Friday-Saturday with cooler ocean breezes lasting through the weekend.