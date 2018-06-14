Cooler Friday Before We Crank Up the Heat

Who is ready for 90-degree heat? If your answer is a resounding, “No!”, then you have Friday and Saturday to prepare.

Overnight tonight, we will still remain comfortable under mostly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 50s to near 60.

With the high tide cycle overnight, we could see some areas of minor flooding along the eastern MA coastline into the early morning hours of our Friday. So, for those most vulnerable roadways along the immediate coast, a Coastal Flood Advisory has been issued.

The wind direction will shift to out of the northwest late as a cold front slides in into the early morning hours of our Friday. This cold front will trigger a line of showers over southern New England for the Friday morning commute. Most of these showers will be out of here by 11am Friday morning as the showers and the cold front weaken and fizzle.

Friday afternoon will bring a gradual clearing of the skies. So after a gloomy and wet start to the day, we’ll at least see some peaks of sunshine by the middle of the afternoon and onwards.

For the first half of Father’s Day Weekend, Saturday brings highs into the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Thankfully, the dew points remain on the comfortable side, making for more of a “dry” heat as opposed to excessive heat, which will be knocking on our doorstep by Monday.

Father’s Day, highs stretch to near 90-degrees as dew points continue to increase, making for a slightly more muggy day compared to Saturday, but we’ll still be under mostly sunny skies for any of those outdoor plans you have with Dad, so don’t forget to apply and reapply the sunscreen over the course of the day.

Monday will likely be the warmest day on the 7-day forecast as we’re projecting at or above record-breaking heat. Highs are expected to reach into the mid to upper 90s, with dew points near 70, making for an oppressive heat to kick off the work week. We’ll likely see a few showers and storms develop by the afternoon to bring some relief to all of that heat.

Thankfully, the heat is short-lived and we return to highs into the low 80s the rest of the week. Tuesday, there’s a slight chance for a lingering shower, otherwise the remainder of the week remains dry.