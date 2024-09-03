Whoa… and just like that, Fall weather settled in pretty quickly last evening. After a beautiful day with temps near 80 yesterday, it did not take long for the temps to tumble overnight as the overnight lows fell back into the 40s and 50s. In fact, a few lower 40s popping up this morning, allowed for once of the cooler starts to the day over the last several months.

With clear skies, low humidity and light winds, the bounce back is nice as high head into the low to mid 70s. Perfect for the kids at recess or those outside sports going on this afternoon. With low humidity, it will get cool quickly tonight as lows fade fast, back into the 40s and 50s again.

Tomorrow, after we shake off the cool start, temps rise quickly into the 70s and even close to 80 for many just away from the coast. At the coast, localized sea breezes keep the numbers held down into the low to mid 70s. Sunshine winds out again.

Copy and paste for Thursday.



Friday, a bit of mugginess comes back and we’ll have more clouds mix in too.

Saturday, any shower chance is isolated, with a better chance for them coming in here Sunday with higher humidity and a front moving toward us.