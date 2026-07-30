Rain totals have varied greatly across New England over the last couple of days with impressive amounts across the interior. Since Tuesday afternoon, Worcester has picked up over 5.5″ of rain, and many of the Worcester Hills have landed in that 4-6″ rain. Farther east, a lot of 1-2″ amounts have been recorded east of 495 with even lower totals across Southeast Mass.

Today, we’ll add some more rain to those tallies, but overall, the bulk of the rain is behind us. While occasional burst of some moderate to heavy rain are possible, most showers tend to be light. We’ll catch some lulls in the wet weather this afternoon, and it’s not out of the question to see a few breaks in the overcast at times this afternoon. Temps stay cool, 60s to near 70.

We start seeing morning improvements tomorrow with partly sunny skies. With some cool air aloft, daytime heating that pushes temp near 80 will drive enough instability for a few pop-up scattered showers. About 30% of us will see one.

The weekend looks mainly dry with partly sunny skies, just an isolated shower between many dry hours and temps back in the low to mid 80s. Numbers run a bit cooler at the beaches, 75-80, but overall, looks like a solid weekend for outdoor plans.