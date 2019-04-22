Downpours Ahead

School vacation and the weekend is over, and so is our stint of milder air. While we’re back to the reality of work and school, we’re also back to the reality of a soaking rain that’ll likely settle in for the evening commute as temps will near 60, then fade back into the 50s. Scattered showers and patchy drizzle initially start mid to late this morning before those showers become heavier and more widespread this afternoon. By the evening commute, we’ll track embedded downpours that’ll have cracks of thunder and perhaps even some very small hail in the heaviest showers/storms thanks to some chilly air aloft. With localized downpours later today, watch for big puddles and a slow go for the commute. Rain totals by tomorrow morning will be 0.50-1.00″ widespread, with locally up to 2″ where downpours line up.

Rain tapers to scattered showers overnight and we’ll start tomorrow off damp. By the afternoon some sun breaks out west to east, but we won’t turn the wind offshore until Wednesday. That means tomorrow temps warm to near 60 inland, but hold in the 50s at the coast.

Good luck with reentry mode today as you head back to school and work.

