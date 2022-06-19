We’re waking up to rain this Father’s Day morning but today is all about improvement. I can’t say it’s going to be a great day, but it only gets better than this. Rain will continue to diminish but the damp feeling with a chilly breeze is with us all day. I’ll be optimistic and say we’ll finish the day with a little sunshine. Best chance for that will be outside of 495 where it may be a partly cloudy sky at sunset.

Once we get through this ugly day, next week is starting off on a great note! Lots of sunshine on the way with temperatures will climb to the 70s.