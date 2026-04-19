Happy Sunday! Wow, what a raw weekend it was. While we saw more widespread rain today, we still had some chilly sprinkles and drizzle on Saturday too. Thankfully, this week is looking much drier overall. However, we won’t be seeing too many warmer days.

The rain we’ve got out there now will exit by 7/8 p.m. and then after that we’ll have clearing skies. Those clearing skies will aid in a cooldown, alllllll the way into the low to mid 30s through early Monday morning. That’s cold!

Monday will start bright but clouds will quickly roll in. The cooler forecast is definitely something the marathon runners are looking forward to! If you’ll be spectating, make sure to dress warmly.

There’s a chance for a few isolated light showers or sprinkles but that’s really about it.

Otherwise, highs Monday afternoon will top off in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Tuesday early morning we’ll tumble all the way into the upper 20s and low 30s. That’ll feel very cold, so make sure to bring a warm coat with you as you head out the door to work! In the afternoon, temperatures will reach the upper 40s and low 50s but it will be a bit cooler on the Cape. At least skies will be dry and bright!

Wednesday starts off in the mid 30s with highs in the low 50s. It’ll be cloudier with a low-end chance for a spot shower.

Thursday and Friday look gorgeous! Both days look dry, partly sunny and warmer in the low 60s. Saturday highs dip to the upper 50s with clouds around and Sunday we’re watching our next rain chances. Stay tuned!