Dry and Mild Monday, Unsettled End of Week

7Weather- Monday is the pick of the 7-day! It’s a dry to start the week, and then we go into an unsettled weather pattern by Wednesday night.

Monday starts chilly, but then we rebound quickly, into the low 50s. There could be extra clouds around sunrise, but then the rest of the day in mainly sunny.

Tuesday starts with some sun, but then clouds quickly move in mid-morning. A system south of the region gives us the chance to see spotty showers in the afternoon. Highs reach into the mid 40s.

There could be spotty showers Wednesday, but the main area of precipitation gets to us early Thursday morning.

It looks like it will be cold enough to start as light snow/sleet, but then it quickly transitions into plain rain mid-day Thursday.

There will be light on and off rain the rest of Thursday, and then steady rain Friday.