Well isn’t that a headline to grab your attention! But yes, it looks like this sunny stretch will roll on for the foreseeable future!

Let’s start with the weekend forecast. There’s not much to say about it other than how perfect it’s going to be. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature tons of sunshine and finally a break from the wind! Saturday’s high temperatures will be about 60° with middle 60s on tap for Sunday.

Forecast highs for Saturday and Sunday:

We’ll also have a cold night tonight. These are temperatures at 7am tomorrow morning, you see many of us near freezing. Actual low temperatures overnight will probably dip briefly into the upper 20s overnight but with a light southwest wind developing tomorrow we will probably be back in the lower 30s as you step out the door early Sunday morning.

So our dry stretch rolls on!

Below is the ensemble forecasts for three computer models… The European, the American (GFS) and Canadian. What the colors represent is the probability of 1/10″ of rain. So really hardly rain that would even wet the pavement completely. The takeaway from all three is that the next chance for that isn’t until early November! That means we stay dry through Halloween! The timing of the models vary slightly, but actually it’s pretty good agreement since we’re looking out over about nine days.

The first, the European, shows a 10% chance (that’s it 10%!!) of 1/10″ of rain by next Sunday at 8pm. So most likely holding the rain off until next Monday, November 2nd.

The second, the American (or GFS), shows a completely dry forecast through next weekend with the next chance of rain holding off until Monday EVENING, November 2nd.

And finally, the Canadian, in line with the European, keeping the rain away until Sunday night (after midnight), with a higher likelihood next Monday, November 2nd.

Did you get all that? If not, don’t worry. The TL:DR is that we’re dry through next weekend. Currently we’re sitting at 8th place for driest stretches in Boston this year at 7 days. Maybe that’s not overly impressive, but when you add today and all of next week (we won’t even include Sunday in case that rain starts before midnight), our tally will go up to 15 and be our longest dry stretch of the year!