What a spectacular Saturday! Highs in the 70s, low humidity, bright skies…. 10/10! While Sunday will still be nice, it won’t quite be as perfect as today. We are tracking a chance for an evening shower.

First, tonight, a few clouds will roll in but it will stay comfortable. You can definitely sleep with the windows open with lows getting down to the 50s and humidity staying at bay.

Sunday, while the humidity will technically be higher than today, it will still be relatively low. Highs will be warmer in the low to mid 80s with dew points in the 50s. There will be a few clouds around at times.

Central Mass. has a chance for a shower after about 5 p.m., Boston will have to wait closer to 6/7 p.m. and the Cape could see showers as late as 9-11 p.m. Once the showers exit, we’ll be left with clearing skies Sunday night.

It won’t be a nearly as comfortable night, though. Dew points will be a little sticky and lows remain in the 60s rather than the 50s. The humidity will drop by Monday morning, though, leading to a beautiful day! Highs in the upper 70s, comfortable humidity and bright, sunny skies.

Tuesday that all changes. Right off the bat it’s going to be an incredibly humid day. The morning will be in the 60s with highs in the mid 70s. It’ll be cloudy with chances for showers and storms throughout the day.

Wednesday looks cloudy and humid with highs in the upper 70s. We’ll have some showers around, but they look much more isolated than Tuesday.

Thursday that chance for scattered showers continues with highs in the upper 70s again.

All the way into Friday and Saturday we’re tracking rain chances. Stay tuned!