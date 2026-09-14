It’s mid September and the changing of the seasons. Meteorological fall started on September 1st, with astronomical fall beginning September 22nd. Mother Nature is getting a jump start on the fall weather and giving us a little preview the next 48-ish hours. The rain that impacted most of your Sunday and last night finally moved out and brought in a fresh fall air mass behind it today.

The rainfall, by the way, was quite impressive, especially along the South Coast. Radar estimates below show widespread 2-4″ across Southeastern Massachusetts with pockets even surpassing 5″ of rain!

Today was quite the turnaround from what we had Sunday and even this morning with lingering clouds and a few showers. The drier air rushed in, scoured out the clouds and dropped the humidity significantly. We had straight blue skies for most of the day and dew points that fell from the 60s to the 40s. Dew points in the 40s (especially lower 40s) are the fall like dew points we love (or maybe don’t love if you’re trying to hold on to the last bits of summer). The trade off was a pretty gusty northwest wind pushing in the cooler and drier air.

The dew point, by the way, is the the lowest the temperature can possibly fall as we cool overnight. Of course, that’s the absolute bottom and sometimes there are things that work against that — clouds, a southerly (warmer) wind, or just any wind that doesn’t let the cooler temperatures set up. Tonight will be *almost* perfect so many of us will see temperatures tomorrow morning down into the 40s with a clear sky and diminishing wind.

Tomorrow will continue that fall feel with tons of sunshine and temperatures that only make it to 70°. On the coast, with an east wind, you’ll see temperatures stay in the 60s all afternoon long. A fall like night tonight followed by a fall like day tomorrow.

From there we warm up to the 70s for the rest of the week. We’ll sneak in one rain chance Thursday into Friday. While Thursday afternoon might give us a spot shower, most of the rain will target the overnight Thursday into early Friday morning. Most of the rain will clear pretty quick Friday so really most of your Thursday and Friday end up being nice and dry with some sunshine. The rain showers overnight Thursday are along another cold front so another fall air mass will arrive for the weekend.