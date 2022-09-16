Whoosh… and just like that, the warmth and humidity disappeared pretty quickly yesterday as a cool, crisp Canadian air mass settled on in. Once the sun set, temps fell fast, leaving us in the low to mid 40s for many to kick off this Friday morning. In fact, a few towns even reached the upper 30s!



After a bit of a hazy, smoky sunrise, temps warm up quickly, rebounding into the lower 70s this afternoon with low humidity prevailing. Tonight will be cool again too, back in the 40s for many. Then, right back into the low 70s tomorrow.

We do warm up Sunday into the low to mid 80s with higher humidity too, so if you’re looking for another pool/beach day, you have it then. Sunday night into Tuesday, a front will be wavering back and forth across southern New England, allowing for scattered showers and storms at times. Neither Monday or Tuesday looks to be an all day wash, but may feature some unsettled weather at times.



