After a few early morning sprinkles and light showers, sun emerges from north to south mid to late morning, allowing for a much brighter midday as temperatures surge into the lower 60s for many. Enjoy!

Clouds increase tomorrow afternoon as temps hold in the mid to upper 50s. We stay dry through the day, but rain arrives at night and lingers through Sunday.

A chilly ocean breeze holds on for Sunday too as highs top off in the low to mid 40s.