Good morning, and hellooooooooo fall! I mean, not for real– the equinox is still 3 days away– but Mother Nature certainly doesn’t care about that!

We had lows in the 40s and 50s this morning on top of a dry, crisp feel. It’s a considerably cooler start than what we felt Friday morning.

Temperatures will climb, but they’ll only climb into the 60s today. That’s well below average, even by late-September standards!

On the bright side, literally, we’ll stay mostly sunny for most of the day. Clouds increase in the afternoon, but even that will leave us with some sun until the sun sets (6:47PM, for those keeping track).

It’ll be a lovely day to spend outdoors! Maybe you want to head to West Springfield for day 2 of the Big E (day 1 was yesterday). If you’re staying late (past sunset), bring a layer, but otherwise just keep the shades handy!

Tomorrow is a different weather day.

We’ll still be very cool– cooler, in fact than Saturday, with highs in the 60s in eastern Massachusetts while central Massachusetts gets stuck in the upper 50s. Clouds increase in a hurry, and we’ll see showers by late morning. Those showers are moving west to east, so the farther east you live, the later you see any raindrops.

Showers become more widespread as we head through Sunday afternoon and evening. While this round doesn’t look as heavy as what we saw last Sunday, it’ll still be heavy at times. Be mindful if you have to hop on the road.

Rain tapers largely before sunrise on Monday. You may see a few final raindrops on the South Coast, Cape and Islands before 9 AM, but otherwise rain clears, and clouds start to clear a little bit as well. We’ll stay mostly to partly cloudy, but we’ll see some sun here and there throughout the afternoon. On top of that, we’ll stay cool! Temperatures will be in the 60s during the afternoon.

We’ll stay in the 60s all the way through the end of the week! The next decent chance of rain is with a potential storm that would arrive Thursday evening and keep showers around during the day on Friday.