Another beautiful day is in the books with temps yesterday in the upper 70s to lower 80s, while humidity stayed comfortable.



Today starts off comfortable again, albeit a few degrees milder than yesterday mornings start.

Once thing you’ll notice today is the increase in humidity as dew points head for the mid 60s. While a spot shower can’t be ruled out, much of the times will be rain-free as the focus on late afternoon storms favors western New England and NY State.

A few scattered showers and storms will make their way through our area this evening as it remains mild and muggy.



Friday looks warm and humid with dew points in the high 60s. While a few scattered showers and storms fire up, we’ll also find a lot of dry hours in the mix. The atmosphere will have quite a bit of water vapor to it, so a few of the showers that do form will have localized downpours.



A cold front clears the coast Friday night, ushering in lowering humidity for the weekend. Saturday looks great with temps near 80 inland, mid 70s coast. Sunday will be a bit warmer, but humidity still in check. All and all, a solid summer weekend for the last weekend in August.