First Weekend of May Still Brings Showers, But Not A Complete Washout

I thought the saying goes, “April Showers Bring May Flowers…”

It looks like Mother Nature is bringing us even more showers for the month of May.

So far this month, we’re only on the fourth day, we’ve seen mainly cloudy skies, and each day has seen AT LEAST a trace of rainfall. Now if we really want to dive into the last two weeks on the amount of cloud cover to rain ratio per day…out of the last 14 days, only 2 were dry, and only 3 saw more sunshine than cloud cover.

That leaves us with the question, “When will we finally break this pattern?”

It looks like we will add another mostly sunny day to the list on Monday and possibly next Wednesday, but over the course of the next 7-days…the pattern looks to stay fairly the same, with some slight variation.

Let’s start with the immediate timeline for your weekend plans.

Today, we’ll see a few spotty showers into the early afternoon, otherwise mostly dry under mostly cloudy skies. A few breaks in the cloud cover are possible into the later afternoon hours (likely around dinner time), so a nice sunset is likely…reminder, sunset is at 7:46PM.

Overnight, expect the clouds to thicken yet again. Patchy fog cannot be ruled out. Overnight lows expected in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Sunday, for the Walk for Hunger, we start off the morning cloudy and dry before some light rain works northward from the southwest. It’s a passing low pressure system (the same system that is bringing showers to the Kentucky Derby today).

Rainfall totals are light, so expect these to be the misty type of showers, mainly hovering along and south of the Mass Pike. Areas north of the Pike will likely be cloudy, with the occasional mist possible.

Looking ahead to the work week, Monday looks to be the Pick of the Week AGAIN (second week in a row). A couple reasons why: 1.) Monday features a clearing of the skies and the sunshine returns. 2.) Temperatures rise into the mid to upper 60s!

Now, Tuesday has a forecast high of 72°, which sounds like that should be the pick of the week…however, we do see a chance for showers and a few embedded thunderstorms along a cold front that slides in from the northwest. The timing is between the afternoon and evening.

Wednesday is slightly cooler compared to Tuesday, with much more seasonable conditions. Highs are expected into the low 60s.

Clouds thicken on Thursday with more showers likely on Friday with a cooling trend with highs struggling to make it out of the low to mid 50s.