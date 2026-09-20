Good morning! Football is back in New England today, but Mother Nature is throwing a hurdle our way in the form of rain.

Showers begin in central Massachusetts by late morning, and continue to move east as we head into the afternoon.

We’ll see on and off showers and some heavy rain from the afternoon through the evening, with the final raindrops tapering off for most areas overnight.

If you’re on the South Coast or the Cape, you may see a lingering few drops very early tomorrow morning (before 7 AM).

Unlike last Sunday, while we may have some heavy rain here and there, we won’t have those soaking convective bands that put down 2.5″+. Rainfall amounts look to stay around, if not under an inch with this system.

In terms of other important numbers for today, we’re starting, once again, in the 40s and 50s! Between the cool air, the clouds and the rain, we’ll only be in the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon.

Keep all of this in mind if you’re headed to Gillette– you’ll want something to keep you warm, and something to keep you dry!

Statistically speaking, it’ll feel much more like a mid-October day, rather than a mid-September one! Let this be your reminder that, technically speaking, fall begins on Tuesday with the autumnal equinox!

The fall feel, however, is the theme of the week. Tomorrow we’ll wind up with a mix of clouds and sun by the afternoon, and temperatures will be in the mid 60s for most. Tuesday-Thursday, we’re only in the low 60s, and partly to mostly cloudy as well.

We’re keeping an eye on a storm forming off the coast later this week that could bring some late-week/early-weekend rain our way. With that, things are looking a bit unsettled, if not a little showery toward the end of the 7-day stretch.